Canada offers Ford $380M to bring EV assembly to Ontario, report says

Staff report
Ford Motor Co.

Production of the Ford Edge crossover will reportedly end in 2023. Ford has not confirmed or denied the report.

The federal Liberal government is willing to give Ford Motor Co. $380 million to help the automaker retool its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant to produce electric vehicles, according to a report in The Toronto Star.

The newspaper reports that Ottawa is eager to have the company bring electric vehicle production to Ontario as part of an eventual $1.5-billion investment.

The Star also obtained a draft letter to Ford Canada CEO Dean Stoneley from Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains.

“The choice to dedicate the Oakville Assembly Plant to the production of battery electric vehicles shows alignment between Ford’s commercial priorities and Canada’s commitment to sustainable growth,” Bains wrote. “It also reflects our productive dialogue in recent months, built on top of an enduring partnership.”

Ford executives and union leaders have been negotiating in Toronto and virtually in recent weeks as the deadline approaches. Unifor’s top priority has been securing product for Ford’s Oakville, Ont., assembly plant, where production of the Ford Edge crossover will reportedly end in 2023. Ford has not confirmed or denied the report to any media outlet since AutoForecast Solutions first made the prediction in June.

Unifor President Jerry Dias is scheduled to update reporters on the status of the negotiations at 3 p.m. ET, according to a news release sent Sunday.

Automotive News Canada attempted to read the union Sunday, before the Star report, but requests for comment from union leaders were not returned. Dias, Ford and the federal government could not be reached by Automotive News Canada Sunday night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
COVID effect on EV push: ‘Stall,' not 'vanish'
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Kia makes big EV push
Kia makes big EV push
COVID effect on EV push: ‘Stall,' not 'vanish'
COVID effect on EV push: ‘Stall,' not 'vanish'
Ford Ranger ranks No. 1 on Made in America Auto Index
Ford Ranger ranks No. 1 on Made in America Auto Index
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-21-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters