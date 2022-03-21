Cadillac could build 200K Lyriq EVs annually based on demand

Cadillac could build nearly 200,000 Lyriq electric crossovers annually depending on customer demand, executives said Monday before the first 2023 Lyriq rolled off the production line at Spring Hill Assembly.

The plant in Tennessee can support output of just under 200,000 vehicles per year. Today, the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 and the GMC Acadia internal combustion crossovers are also built there. They will be built alongside the Lyriq for now.

"We have a progressive ramp-up, but we have the ability to flex based upon customer demand," said Rory Harvey, vice president of global Cadillac. "And customer demand for the Lyriq is absolutely huge."

General Motors eventually plans to add production of upcoming electric vehicles to the plant, GM President Mark Reuss added.

"The agility … is inherent in the production system," he said. "We have some pretty hot crossovers that come out of this plant, too, with the XT5, XT6 and Acadia. Lots of legs on those."

Cadillac plans to open orders for the Lyriq on May 19. Reservations for the crossover were booked in about 10 minutes late last summer when the Lyriq debuted.

"The Cadillac Lyriq sets the standard for the future of Cadillac and marks another major milestone in GM's commitment to an all-electric future," Reuss said in a statement Monday.