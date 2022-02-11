Bridge blockade at U.S.-Canada border could end after court grants injunction

Lawyers for the APMA, city and province argued the blockade is causing ongoing and irreparable harm to Ontarians and businesses in the province, pointing to lost automotive production translating into tens of millions of dollars.

Chief Justice Morawetz said he was satisfied the case for the injunction was made and granted the injunction after about 4 ½ hours of submissions. The order will take effect at 7 p.m. ET Friday, he said, giving individuals the opportunity and time to clear the area.

The injunction hearing followed a declaration of emergency by Ontario Premier Doug Ford Friday morning, which could lead to stiff fines and jail time for blockaders in both Windsor and others dug in in Ottawa.

On Thursday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said growing ranks of Ontario Provincial Police have been arriving in the Windsor throughout the week and the city will have the resources necessary to remove their protestors and their vehicles. He also said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has offered heavy equipment to assist with vehicle removal.

Dilkens did not give a clear timeline for enforcing the injunction on Thursday, saying the city continued to hope for a peaceful solution, but that it would be prepared to “move in” if necessary.