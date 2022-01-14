Bollinger postpones electric pickup and SUV, will focus on commercial EV fleet chassis

DETROIT — Robert Bollinger's dream of producing his rugged, boxy off-road electric pickup and SUV will have to wait.

The CEO of startup Bollinger Motors said the B1 and B2 electric vehicles are being indefinitely postponed, and the suburban Detroit company is shifting its focus from consumer vehicles to the commercial EV fleet business.

"When we revealed the B1 and B2 in 2019, we showed the chassis underneath, and that's when commercial interest started happening," Bollinger said. "Large companies were coming to us and asking if they could use it for their commercial fleets." It didn't make sense, he said, because the B1 and B2 chassis was equipped only with four-wheel drive.

But early last year, as interest in commercial EV fleet vehicles began to grow, Bollinger began working on a commercial rear-wheel-drive version of the chassis, a unit that could be sold to upfitters for such vehicles as ambulances, delivery vehicles and work trucks.

"We've been developing the commercial side for over a year and a half now. As that interest keeps growing and as regulations demand fleets go electric, there are so many companies coming to us that we were putting more and more of our people on the commercial side," Bollinger said.