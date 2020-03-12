Bollinger to offer electric chassis for commercial vehicles

DETROIT -- Bollinger Motors, the suburban Detroit-based startup trying to break into the electric truck and SUV market, plans to add a battery-powered chassis to its line as it seeks commercial customers.

Bollinger's E-Chassis will come fully engineered and ready to be fitted with a body, similar to the way automakers sell gasoline- and diesel-powered chassis cab vehicles to upfitters that use them to underpin ambulances, delivery vans and other commercial vehicles. Bollinger's E-Chassis will be Class 3, which is not a vehicle intended for consumers.

Bollinger says the E-Chassis can be ordered with two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive and can be configured into several different wheelbases, including an extended wheelbase model that will allow a larger battery pack. The company said Thursday it plans to launch the E-Chassis next year.