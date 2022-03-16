BMW's German, UK factories will return to full output

BERLIN -- BMW Group said it would resume full production next week at factories that were halted or slowed by supply bottlenecks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, output was paused at factories in Munich and Dingolfing, Germany, and Oxford, England.

BMW said last week that it would begin to restart the factories, and production chief Milan Nedeljkovic gave more details of the ramp up at the automaker’s annual news conference on Wednesday.

Production will resume later this week in Munich and Dingolfing, starting with a staggered ramp-up before returning to usual levels from March 21, BMW confirmed in an email to Automotive News Europe.

Production of Mini vehicles in Oxford remains interrupted this week, but will be ramped up again from next week, Nedeljkovic said.