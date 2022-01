BMW's U.S. auto plant — its largest in the world — cranked out a record 433,810 vehicles last year, despite global supply chain shortages and lingering COVID worries.

The Spartanburg, S.C., factory assembled 20 percent more vehicles in 2021 than in 2020.

The volume topped its previous record, set in 2019, by 22,190. The plant has an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles.