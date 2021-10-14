BMW ready for any ban on combustion-engine cars from 2030, CEO says

Automaker is rolling out battery-electric SUVs, sedans

Reuters

BMW's full-electric range includes the i4 sedan.

NUERTINGEN, Germany -- BMW will be ready for any ban on combustion-engine cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, CEO Oliver Zipse said.

The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil-fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming.

"We will be ICE-ban ready. If a region, a city, a country gets the idea of banning ICEs, we have an offering," Zipse told a conference in the town of Nuertingen, near Stuttgart.

"The BMW Group is not worried about this. Whether it's a good idea is another question... but we will have an offering."

Unlike rivals such as Volkswagen Group, BMW has not set an end date for production of combustion-engine cars. But it has said it expects 50 percent of global car sales to be EVs by 2030.

BMW is currently introducing its iX flagship electric crossover and the i4 electric sedan. Battery-powered versions of the 7-Series sedan and X1 SUV will arrive next year, while electric versions of the 5-Series sedan and Mini Countryman will launch in 2023. 

