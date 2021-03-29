BMW, Mercedes keep U.S. plants humming

The American crossover plants of the German luxury makers so far are getting all the supplies they need to keep going.

A worker installs a seat on an X5 M at BMW’s plant in Greer, S.C.

The semiconductor shortage that has been undermining worldwide auto production has spared the U.S. operations of two luxury manufacturers so far — the critical Southern assembly plants of Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Both operations say they have not been pinched by the chip shortages that have been halting production at companies including Stellantis, Volvo and Honda in recent weeks.

Some analysts believe BMW and Mercedes-Benz are shielding their U.S. plants from the industrywide problem. The analysts say that is because the luxury makers' U.S. plants are simply too important to their well-being.

"They can't fail," Joe McCabe, CEO of AutoForecast Solutions, told Automotive News. The two plants are "too important for the global portfolio of those two brands."

The two manufacturers have not said much to date about their outlooks on the microchip situation. But their crossover-focused factories are key weapons as the brands fight to lead the luxury segment in the U.S. market.

BMW's Greer, S.C., factory builds all of the brand's X7 large crossovers and 97 percent of its midsize crossovers, according to AutoForecast data.

The Mercedes plant in Vance, Ala., accounts for 94 percent of global production of the GLE midsize crossover and more than 87 percent of GLS SUV production.

"There's a lot of competition in the mid- and large-crossover segments in North America," McCabe said. "Brands are trying to move themselves up the value chain to take on BMW and Mercedes."

But there's another incentive for Daimler and BMW to keep the lines moving at the U.S. factories — profit margins.

"When it comes to managing sourcing decisions at a time of global production constraints, high-profit vehicle lines like midsize SUVs and trucks are favored versus other products, particularly sedans," said Tyson Jominy, vice president of the Power Information Network at J.D. Power.

The semiconductor supply problems, along with other parts shortages, claim new victims each week. Supply complications have stopped or slowed vehicle assembly at Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Subaru and Volvo since the year began.

In addition, last week, a Reuters report from Seoul said that Hyundai Motor Co. — which has also been able to avoid chip-related production problems so far — could now face production cuts.

Daimler has not been immune to the crisis.

The South Carolina plant builds an estimated 97 percent of BMW’s midsize crossovers.

According to AutoForecast Solutions, chip supply problems have interrupted output at Mercedes plants in Bremen, Rastatt and Sindelfingen in Germany. Daimler also has warned that the semiconductor shortage will hurt its global sales for the first quarter.

It wasn't until Dec. 31 that Daimler found out that it would face a semiconductor shortfall in the quarter, CEO Ola Källenius said last month.

Jominy said that automakers that have not lost significant capacity because of the microchip shortage likely have a close relationship with chip suppliers, or they have experienced a sharper recovery in Asian economies that kept their ordering levels higher.

"Whether due to skill or luck, those who are able to maintain high production levels like BMW are expected to start enjoying the fruits in April when the U.S. market will begin showing signs of inventory distress brought on by chip shortages," he said.

A Daimler spokeswoman declined to comment on supplier relationships but noted the automaker can react to parts shortages on short notice "due to the high level of flexibility in our plants."

BMW said it is monitoring the semiconductor supply situation.

"We've ordered the volumes required for 2021 at the appropriate time," a BMW spokesman said.

McCabe forecasts the chip shortage to ebb this summer.

"We're going to see the light at the end of the tunnel with chips," he said.

