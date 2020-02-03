At BMW, flexible architecture is a must

Premium automakers are now divided in their strategies for building electric vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz and Audi are developing dedicated EV architectures to better compete against a growing threat in the segment, California's Tesla.

But BMW is following a different path, and its new management team will not change course and follow the pack.

CEO Oliver Zipse believes BMW's integrated platform, which can underpin both EVs and models with internal combustion engines, gives the automaker a unique selling point for customers — the flexibility to have a model with either electric powertrain or gasoline engine.

It is a conservative EV investment strategy that Zipse has carried over from his predecessor Harald Krüger.