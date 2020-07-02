BMW expands EV components production at German plant

Bloomberg
BMW Concept i4 900x540.jpg

BMW is expanding EV components production for cars such as its i4 electric sedan. Pictured is the concept version of the upcoming model.

MUNICH -- BMW said it will invest 500 million euros ($563 million) at its largest European factory as the automaker bolsters its electric-car manufacturing capabilities to better compete with rivals including Tesla.

BMW will add eight production lines for battery modules and electric motors at the Dingolfing plant in Germany, with four additional lines to be added later, the company said in a news release on Thursday.

By 2022, the site will be able to build electric drives for more than 500,000 cars a year, according to CEO Oliver Zipse.

The upgrades are coming at a crucial time for Zipse, who is trying to prove that his strategy of making combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles on the same production line can result in products capable of competing with those made by Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Volkswagen, by contrast, spent billions of euros on developing a dedicated platform for its e-cars and has switched an entire factory in Zwickau to make battery-powered vehicles based on the new technology.

BMW’s newest battery motors made in Dingolfing and elsewhere are to power the company’s EVs in the coming years.

The first car produced with the new technology will be the iX3 SUV that is assembled in China. BMW’s flagship iNEXT SUV and its i4 electric sedan, both slated for a 2021 release, will also use the technology.

Zipse is trying to balance the investment with cost-cutting needed to survive the slump sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

BMW has produced electric powertrain components in Dingolfing since 2013 and is now expanding its capacity significantly.

Like other carmakers, BMW saw its sales plunge between March and May, and is now working to reduce headcount by about 6,000 people. The company also scrapped a joint venture with Daimler meant to research next-generation self-driving cars.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Fiat Chrysler warns workers on assembly line halts
Fiat Chrysler warns workers on assembly line halts
Tesla removes batteries from scaled-back Berlin factory plans
Tesla removes batteries from scaled-back Berlin factory plans
Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new N.A. trade deal
Business groups say flexibility needed to implement new N.A. trade deal
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-29-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters