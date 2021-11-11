Biden to visit GM EV plant in Michigan next week

WASHINGTON -- General Motors said Thursday that President Joe Biden will visit the automaker's Detroit-Hamtramck electric vehicle assembly plant next week.

The largest U.S. automaker said the Factory Zero that will build electric trucks and SUVs will mark its grand opening during Biden's visit on Wednesday.

The visit comes as Biden is pushing Congress to approve new tax incentives of up to $12,500 for electric vehicles.

"General Motors is excited to welcome President Biden to Factory ZERO on Wednesday, November 17, as we open the doors to our all-electric assembly plant in the heart of Detroit-Hamtramck," the automaker said in a statement.

On Thursday, key swing Senator Joe Manchin, speaking at a Toyota event in West Virginia, called the extra $4,500 tax credit for union-made EVs proposed in the Build Back Better Act “wrong” and “not American.”

Hannah Lutz of Automotive News contributed to this report.