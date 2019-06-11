Biden says Trump destroying auto industry, but president hits back

Speaking in Iowa on the same day as President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden denounced the Republican president's trade policies, saying they were easy for Trump to push when farmers and auto makers are feeling the pain.

Trump's trade war with China has crushed American farmers, without countering the challenge that Chinese policies pose to the United States, Biden said in remarks he planned to deliver at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa.

"He thinks he's being tough," Biden said. "Well, it's easy to be tough when someone else is feeling the pain."

Biden, who served for eight years as vice president under former President Barack Obama, will be in the early voting farm state of Iowa on the same day as Trump for the first time in the 2020 campaign cycle. Their separate appearances offer voters an early peek at the potential general election match-up between the Democratic front-runner and Republican incumbent who is seeking a second four-year term.