Biden aides to host meeting on supply chain issues

The April 12 meeting will include chipmakers and automakers

NANDITA BOSE and TREVOR HUNNICUTT
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- Two top White House aides will host a meeting on the resiliency of the U.S. supply chain amid a broader policy review on the issue, an official said on Thursday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting would be hosted by President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and a top economic aide, Brian Deese.

The meeting will be held on April 12 and include chipmakers and automakers, a source familiar with the matter said.

There is a growing shortage of semiconductor chips that has slowed auto production around the world. The shortage stems from a confluence of factors, including factory shutdowns, booming demand for laptops and tablets, and sanctions against Chinese tech companies.

"The semiconductor chip shortage affecting industries around the globe is an immediate concern of the president," said the source, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

