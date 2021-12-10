Automotive News live talk Dec. 15: Challenges of the new EV supply chain

Join Automotive News at noon EST Wednesday, Dec. 15, for a live talk on the new, complex supply chain facing automakers as part of their electric vehicle ambitions. Tune in to our LinkedIn and Facebook pages to be part of the discussion with Executive Editor Jamie Butters and Staff Reporters Hannah Lutz, Pete Bigelow and Laurence Iliff.

Lutz, Bigelow and Iliff have reported extensively on the technical, business, raw material and sourcing challenges facing the auto industry on the road to electrification. They will talk about their work on the Elements of Electrification project and about what the future holds for EV battery development and supply.

You may send questions in advance of the event to [email protected].