Automakers, suppliers preparing for COVID vaccine distribution

Bloomberg

DETROIT — The impending release of COVID-19 vaccines has automakers and suppliers working on distribution plans for employees.

Automakers said they are waiting for direct instruction from government officials as they prepare for the release of vaccines by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and other producers.
The Wall Street Journal reported that many industries are fighting for priority as the vaccine awaits approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The expectation is the vaccine will primarily go first to front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

The Detroit 3, in statements Friday, said they are working on ways to get employees access to the vaccine once it becomes available. They are in close contact with health officials.

Ford Motor Co. said the primary vaccination focus will be on its essential workers, including those in manufacturing plants, warehouses, workplace-dependent employees and those required to travel.

General Motors said: "As we've done throughout the pandemic, GM will communicate with employees as we get more information on vaccine distribution plans."

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a team with medical professionals who are researching and developing the most effective employee distribution approach.

Along with the Detroit 3, Toyota is discussing distribution but did not release any specific plans to Automotive News.

A spokesman for Nissan Motor Co., which also has several U.S. assembly plants, said the company is "evaluating options, but aren't sharing details at this time."

American Honda said: "Like other companies, Honda is awaiting a determination from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding use of the vaccines. Honda has established a working group that is studying potential distribution options and other factors related to the vaccines."

Mandatory vaccination?

Reuters reported that as the vaccine is released, employers have the option to mandate it for employees, but just because they can doesn't mean they will.

With regulatory review processes still forthcoming, experts recommend waiting on mandates.

Detroit supplier Alpha USA told Crain's Detroit Business that it plans to sign up all of its employees to boost the vaccine take rate and help achieve herd immunity.

David Lawrence, chief administrative officer at Alpha USA, told the Automotive News affiliate that he hopes to get his employees vaccinated so they can return to a safe working environment.

Other moves

Volkswagen Group announced Friday that it plans to offer the vaccine at its headquarters in Germany once it receives specific instruction from the central German government.

Automakers are preparing what they can as they await the release of the vaccine.

"The health and safety of our workforce continues to be our top priority," Ford said in its statement. "We plan to make COVID vaccines available to our employees on a voluntary basis."

Ford last month said it ordered a dozen ultracold freezers that can safely store Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, a move aimed at ensuring its workers have access.

Ford's purchase mirrors efforts by U.S. states and cities to buy equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

"We're doing this so that we can make the vaccine available to our employees on a voluntary basis," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker told Reuters last month.

Reuters and Dustin Walsh of Crain's Detroit Business contributed to this report.

