Auto stocks fall overseas as Trump threatens Mexico tariffs

TOKYO -- Shares of major Asian and German automakers tumbled on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on imports from Mexico from next month, potentially upending a decades-old business model of global manufacturers.

Railing against a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern U.S. border, Trump said he would hit all goods coming from Mexico with a 5 percent tariff, and would increase that each month until reaching 25 percent on Oct. 1, unless Mexico takes immediate action.

The move could hit a number of global companies -- including American, European and Asian firms -- with the auto industry looking particularly vulnerable. For years carmakers have built vehicles in Mexico, taking advantage of its cheap labor, trade deals and proximity to the United States, the world's largest auto market after China.

It also looks also likely to backfire on U.S. consumers, driving up the prices of goods as varied as cars, refrigerators and television sets.

"Margins are so thin in the U.S. market right now that there's no way that any automaker is not going to pass on these tariffs to their customers," said Janet Lewis, an analyst at Macquarie Securities.

"The unknown factor is the impact on suppliers, as components can move back and forth between Mexico, the United States and Canada up to 20 times before they make their way into assembled cars."

In Japan, shares in Toyota Motor Corp. fell 2 percent while Nissan Motor Co. dropped 5 percent and Honda Motor Co. nearly 4 percent. Mazda Motor Co. took a bigger hit, tumbling nearly 7 percent. All four operate vehicle assembly plants in Mexico, producing roughly one-third of the vehicles made there.

Shares in German automakers also extended losses in Frankfurt on Friday. BMW AG, Daimler AG and Volkswagen Group, which have plants in Mexico to take advantage of lower labour costs and U.S. trade deals with its southern neighbor, were down by as much as 2.9 percent in morning trading.

A spokesman for VW subsidiary Audi said the company was watching developments very closely but it was too early to speculate on outcomes.

A note by car analyst Arndt Ellinghorst described German carmakers as exposed, noting BMW's new plant at San Luis Potosi represented nearly 20 percent of its production for North America.

An auto industry source told Reuters the situation was puzzling in that the migration issues belonged to the political stage and came despite an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in the making for this summer.

It also came as the EU and the United States are working to avoid an escalation in trade conflicts.

Commerzbank strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann said: "The U.S. trade policy has taken a qualitatively different turn. Using tariffs as a tool for non-economic goals is something which brings a new quality to proceedings."

Autos, nuclear reactors

Vehicles and parts were the biggest imports from Mexico to the United States, totalling $93.3 billion in 2018, followed by electric machines, nuclear reactors, minerals and oil, and optical equipment, according to U.S. government data.

In South Korea, Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. fell 0.7 percent and 4.2 percent respectively. Hyundai Wia Corp., which supplies auto components to the duo, tumbled 6.2 percent.

"Although we have to wait and see whether the U.S. tariffs plan will be really implemented, this is negatively affecting investor sentiment," said Chang Moon-su, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities in Seoul.

Another South Korean manufacturer, LG Electronics Inc., said nearly all of its television sets made in Mexico are shipped to the United States, and about a third of its refrigerators.

"As the United States is a crucial market for us, we are closely monitoring this tariff issue," a company representative told Reuters.