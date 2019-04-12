For Audi's EV makers, the skateboard drives flexibility, scale

Audi e-tron skateboard manufacturing

Audi e-tron production in Brussels uses the skateboard manufacturing method, building the vehicle in two sections.

Audi e-tron marriage

The body of a 2020 e-tron is lowered onto the skateboard chassis, a process known as "the marriage." Most of the marriage is done automatically by robots, while humans are needed to align the suspension elements through the body.

Audi e-tron wheel mounting

After the marriage, workers mount the wheels.

Audi e-tron body-in-white

A body-in-white is carried through pretreatment and cathodic dip coating.

Audi e-tron electric engines

Automated vehicles wait to deliver electric motors to the skateboard assembly line

Audi e-tron filler

Water-based filler is applied during painting.

Audi e-tron paint shop

A stop at the paint shop.

Drying Audi e-tron bodies

A painted e-tron body undergoes the drying process.

Audi e-tron after paint

After paint, a stop in the test chamber.

Audi e-tron battery housing fabrication

The e-tron's 36 battery cells are mounted in a welded aluminum frame, shown here, which is also the main structural element of the skateboard chassis around which the rest of the e-tron is built.

Audi e-tron battery modules

Placing modules and bolting them into place.

Audi e-tron running cable

Running high-voltage cable.

Audi e-tron attaching battery housing cover

Attaching the battery housing cover.

Audi e-tron attaching cover to electric motor

Fastening the cover plate to the electric motor.

Audi e-tron attaching electric motor

 Placing the electric motor on the workpiece carrier.

Audi e-tron bumper placement

Workers mount the e-tron's distinctive grille.

Mounting the e-tron doors

The e-tron's doors are one of the last elements installed during the EV's assembly in Brussels.

Checkpoint 8 for Audi e-tron

After final assembly, inspection and testing, completed Audi e-trons await shipment from Brussels to markets around the world, including the United States.

For most of automotive history, vehicles could be sorted into one of two categories based on how they were built: body-on-frame, such as today's full-size pickups and big SUVs, or unibody, which includes almost everything else in the market.

Body-on-frame and unibody construction are not going anywhere anytime soon, but the development of battery-electric vehicles from Tesla and others has introduced a third manufacturing method — one offering designers far more freedom to experiment while helping automakers save money through commonality.

It's known as the skateboard, and it was developed almost two decades ago by forward-looking engineers at General Motors. Now it's the method used to build Teslas as well as the Audi e-tron, the first of 70 full-electric models Volkswagen Group plans over the next decade, accounting for 22 million vehicles globally across its 12 brands.

The e-tron, an electric crossover scheduled to begin arriving this month in the U.S., is to be one of the first non-Tesla skateboard vehicles to hit the market.

Assembled in Brussels, the e-tron is built in two sections that are mated together in a process far closer to body-on-frame than unibody construction.

The lower section, or skateboard, is built around a 1,565-pound enclosed battery pack composed of 36 power modules in a welded aluminum spaceframe. Individual modules are connected with almost 2.4 miles of wire across 600 electrical connections to deliver electricity from the 95 kilowatt-hour battery pack, which is about the size of a double bed.

Attached to the power pack are two or three electric motors, depending on the performance level, mounted to the rear and front axles.

On a parallel assembly line in Brussels, the other half of the e-tron is built in a way that would look familiar to anyone who has worked in or toured an auto assembly plant. The top half of the two-row performance crossover goes through body, paint and initial trim before what is known in the plant as "the marriage."

The upper and lower halves of the e-tron are slowly combined, with the skateboard's four raised suspension elements carefully guided into their places in the top hat.

The two assemblies are joined together using a series of flow-drill screws. Most of the marriage is done automatically by robots, while humans are needed to align the suspension elements.

After the two halves of the e-tron are married, the vehicle is sent to final trim before being shipped to dealers worldwide.

For an automaker such as Volkswagen, which has broad battery-electric plans, skateboard manufacturing is key in terms of flexibility and scale.

VW's two main skateboard full-electric platforms — MEB for mass market cars and PPE for performance-oriented vehicles from brands including Porsche and Audi — are flexible enough for designers to customize size and characteristics across various vehicles and even segments. In Volkswagen's plans, for example, the Golf-sized ID, the ID Crozz crossover and the retro-styled version of VW's former Microbus called the ID Buzz will ride on versions of the MEB platform. 

