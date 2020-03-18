Audi to suspend production in Mexico

Audi said that its Q5 crossover plant in Mexico would suspend production beginning Monday due to a lack of parts caused by the global coronavirus outbreak.

It plans to resume output on April 13, Audi Mexico said in a press release Wednesday.

In addition to shortages in its global supply chain, the company also said it is having “diverse difficulties” transporting its finished vehicles to destination countries in a timely manner from the Mexico plant. Some plant operations would continue, it said, under strict coronavirus protocols.

Audi Mexico said the plant employs 5,200 people and produces 150,000 units per year.

