Audi to suspend production in Mexico

Audi Mexico
Audi

Audi dedicated its new production site in San José Chiapa in September 2016 to build the Q5 crossover.

Audi said that its Q5 crossover plant in Mexico would suspend production beginning Monday due to a lack of parts caused by the global coronavirus outbreak.

It plans to resume output on April 13, Audi Mexico said in a press release Wednesday.

In addition to shortages in its global supply chain, the company also said it is having “diverse difficulties” transporting its finished vehicles to destination countries in a timely manner from the Mexico plant. Some plant  operations would continue, it said, under strict coronavirus protocols.

Audi Mexico said the plant employs 5,200 people and produces 150,000 units per year.
 

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-16-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters