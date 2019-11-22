Audi hits snag with labor representatives over job cuts, report says

JOERN POLTZ and LUDWIG BURGER
Reuters
Audi

FRANKFURT -- Volkswagen Group's premium unit Audi wants to cut thousands of jobs to fund a costly transition to electric vehicles, but talks with powerful labor representatives have hit a logjam, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Volkswagen tapped former BMW executive Markus Duesmann to take the helm at Audi from April next year after the German premium brand lost key engineering know-how and influence in the wake of the 2015 diesel-cheating scandal.

Weekly magazine Der Spiegel on Friday said Audi is pushing for 4,000 to 5,000 positions to be eliminated in negotiations, which are led by Audi's interim boss Bram Schot.

Audi, which has a 61,000-strong workforce in Germany, declined to comment, as did its works council.

A sticking point is the demand by organized labor to extend an existing moratorium on forced redundancies from 2025 until 2030, the sources said.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 10-21-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters