Audi extends production stops due to semiconductor shortage

Audi is extending production stops due to a lack of semiconductor supplies, with most of the assembly lines at its factories in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm in Germany at a standstill this week.

The short-time work plan, which was originally scheduled to end last Friday, has been extended, an Audi spokeswoman told Automotive News Europe sister publication Automobilwoche.

In Ingolstadt the assembly line for the Q2 crossover and A3 compact car will be at a complete standstill next week. There was no production on the line last week.

The other two lines, on which the A3, A4 and A5 are built, are running on at least some days, but only in one shift each: one Monday to Thursday on the early shift, the other Tuesday to Thursday on the night shift.

Production of the A4 and A5 will also stop in Neckarsulm this week. The A6, A7 and A8 models will be produced from Monday to Thursday, but the A6 and A7 will only be produced in one shift each.

According to a spokeswoman for the Neckarsulm site, the overall situation is somewhat better than in the previous week.

In the previous week, production of the A4, A5, A6 and A7 models was completely suspended, while the A8 was produced in one shift.

There are still no restrictions at the Böllinger Höfe factory, where the R8 and e-tron GT luxury sports cars are built. Production is continuing as normal there.