Audi to cut German production due to Ukraine crisis

BERLIN -- A dearth of supply of wire harnesses assembled in Ukraine, a key component for vehicle manufacturing, will lead to production cuts at Volkswagen Group's Audi division.

Production of A4 and A5 models at Audi's home plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, will be suspended from March 7-11. In Neckarsulm, production of A6 and A7 models will be paused from March 7-18.

Further output cuts are likely to follow, Audi said in emailed comments on Thursday.