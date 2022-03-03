Audi to cut German production due to Ukraine crisis

Audi is cutting output in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm because supplies are running out of wire harnesses produced in Ukraine.

Reuters

Production of the A7 at Audi's Ingolstadt factory.

BERLIN -- A dearth of supply of wire harnesses assembled in Ukraine, a key component for vehicle manufacturing, will lead to production cuts at Volkswagen Group's Audi division.

Production of A4 and A5 models at Audi's home plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, will be suspended from March 7-11. In Neckarsulm, production of A6 and A7 models will be paused from March 7-18.

Further output cuts are likely to follow, Audi said in emailed comments on Thursday.

  • Click here for an overview of how the Ukraine crisis is impacting the auto industry.

Automakers are struggling to obtain crucial wire harnesses -- used to organize miles of cables inside vehicles -- as suppliers in western Ukraine have been shuttered by the Russian invasion, forcing them to curtail production.

Audi's sibling VW Group brands Porsche and VW are reducing production in Germany as parts supplies from Ukraine dry up.

BMW Group is halting production at plants in Munich and in Dingolfing, both Germany, next week, as well as output at the group's Mini factory in Oxford, England.

Mercedes-Benz expects to reduce production at some of its European plants as supplies of parts produced in Ukraine run short.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW, Porsche, Bentley exports to Russia halted on sanctions
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Skoda Karoq Russia GAZ.jpg
VW, Porsche, Bentley exports to Russia halted on sanctions
Nissan badge web_1.jpg
Nissan suspends vehicle exports to Russia, expects production stoppages
Musk invites UAW to hold union vote at Tesla’s California plant
Musk invites UAW to hold union vote at Tesla’s California plant
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-28-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive