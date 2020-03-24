Aston Martin to temporarily shut UK plants

Aston Martin said it will suspend production at its U.K. manufacturing facilities starting Wednesday until April 20 to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said that the outbreak has increased the risks to its financial performance in 2020 as only two thirds of its global dealer network is currently operating.

Aston Martin operates two plants in the U.K. Its Gaydon plant in England builds traditional sports cars, while its St Athan plant in Wales builds the company's new DBX SUV.

Aston Martin joins Bentley, Vauxhall, Mini, Rolls-Royce, Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota and Honda in pausing vehicle production in the U.K. because of the pandemic. Ford has also ceased output of engines at its Welsh plant.