Asian automakers plan production halts in North America next week

Asian automakers Toyota Motor North America and Honda Motor Co. both said Wednesday that they would temporarily suspend production next week in North America as the continent struggles against the coronavirus. Nissan is planning a two-week shutdown beginning on Friday, according to an internal memo.

Toyota said it is stopping production at all of its plants Monday and Tuesday next week for a deep cleaning to fight the virus. It previously halted overtime production and Saturday shifts at some of its plants in anticipation of slowing sales.

"Our service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will continue to operate," Toyota said in a statement. "This action is being taken to help ensure the health and safety of our employees, and due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will conduct a thorough cleaning at all of our manufacturing facilities during the shutdown. This also will allow Toyota employees to prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools. The safety and security of our employees, stakeholders and community are a top priority and we will continue to monitor the situation and take action in a timely manner.”

Honda down for six days

Meanwhile, Honda said it would halt production for six days because of the anticipated decline in auto sales as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and will reduce production by about 40,000 vehicles.

Honda will suspend its production beginning Monday, March 23, and plans to return to production March 31. It also id suspending operations at transmission and engine plants in North America. Honda will continue full pay for all of its associates and it will utilize the break to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas.

The Honda facilities temporarily closing include plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama, Canada and Mexico. Honda has no known cases of coronavirus among workers in North America, the company said.

Toyota operates 14 manufacturing plants in North America, including 10 in the U.S. The Japanese automaker, based in Texas, employs 47,000 people in North America, including 36,000 in the United States. A 15th plant in Huntsville, Ala., a joint venture with Mazda, has not begun production. Toyota said it would pay its employees for their lost time.

Nissan idles

Nissan North America will idle production at all three U.S. factories starting Friday in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The shutdown will last two weeks, according to an internal memo obtained by Automotive News. A spokeswoman did not respond Wednesday afternoon.

Nissan employs several thousand people at vehicle assembly plants in Smyrna, Tenn. and Canton, Miss.; as well as a powertrain plant in Decherd, Tenn.

The Smynra plant, the highest volume auto factory in North America, has an annual production capacity of 640,000 vehicles and produces the Nissan Altima, Maxima, Leaf, Rogue, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60.

The Canton factory has an annual production capacity of 450,000 vehicles and produces the Nissan Altima, Frontier, Titan, Murano and NV cargo and passenger vans.

The powertrain assembly plant in Decherd makes engines for all Nissan and Infiniti vehicles produced in the U.S. The plant also forges crankshafts and cylinder block castings.

Kia monitoring

Kia Motors said Wednesday that its factory in West Point, Ga., was continuing to assemble vehicles, including the popular Telluride three-row crossover that has been in short supply since its year-ago launch. The plant also makes the Sorento crossover and Optima sedan.

“Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia is closely monitoring COVID-19 developments in the United States and continuously working to prevent infections at our facility,” the company said in a statement. “To date, KMMG’s production operations have not been affected.”

On its website, the facility said annual plant capacity is more than 340,000 vehicles.

Reuters contributed to this story.