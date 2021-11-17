Arrest made in connection with explosion at Stellantis plant in Canada

Police in Windsor, Ont., said they have made an arrest in connection with the Nov. 4 explosion at the Stellantis minivan plant there.

It was a blast police called "an intentional act."

At about 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, police descended on an area about a mile north of the plant for what they said was “in relation to an active investigation.”

At about noon, police said “an adult male has been arrested in relation to the explosion at a business located in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre Drive.” That business is the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Police told Automotive News Canada on Wednesday it had no further comment, but that it was preparing a more thorough statement that goes beyond the information tweeted.

Several local media outlets reported the Windsor Police Service's explosive disposal unit was on scene.

Stellantis issued a brief statement: "We want to thank the Windsor Police Department and the entire task force for their swift response in investigating this incident and helping to ensure the safety of our workforce. We remain grateful that no one was harmed as a result of this deliberate action."