Bridge blockade between U.S. and Canada threatens automotive industry's 'fragile supply chains'

Representatives across Canada’s automotive industry are calling on protestors to end their blockade of one of the continent’s busiest land border crossings.

Protestors -- demanding anything from the end of vaccine mandates to the ouster of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- brought traffic onto and off the Ambassador Bridge to a standstill Monday evening in Windsor, Ont.

Pockets of protestors have parked mainly pickups at multiple intersections of Huron Church Road, the six-lane thoroughfare leading to the critical piece of infrastructure that connects Windsor and Detroit.

The Canada Border Services Agency on Tuesday afternoon declared the port of entry closed until further notice.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the Ambassador Bridge remained closed on the U.S. side. It advised those headed to Canada to use the Port Huron, Mich., crossing, which connects that American city with Sarnia, Ont.

Overall, more than 25 percent of goods traded between Canadian and the U.S. moves across the privately-owned Ambassador Bridge.

At the micro-level, 7,000 trucks are estimated to cross the Windsor-Detroit corridor every day, says the Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority, the Canadian federal Crown corporation responsible for administering the construction of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

The WDBA says about 2.5 million trucks cross the bridge each year. The authority says those truckloads of goods, which include auto parts and new vehicles, represent more than $100 billion in bilateral trade every year.