Alliance releases policy framework on EV battery recycling

WASHINGTON — The Alliance for Automotive Innovation on Wednesday released an industry-created policy framework on reusing, repurposing and recycling the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

The alliance, which represents most major automakers in the U.S. as well as some suppliers and tech companies, said the plan will support and sustain a domestic circular economy for EV batteries, create manufacturing jobs, boost U.S. energy security and reduce reliance on critical mineral imports.

The policy framework comes as the industry races toward an all-EV future, with investments in electrification reaching $515 billion by the end of the decade, according to the alliance.

The shift to electrification means there will be a greater demand for EV batteries and a need for domestically sourced critical minerals to support the supply chain and bolster U.S. competitiveness.