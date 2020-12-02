Alliance hires Garrick Francis to lead federal affairs team

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has hired Garrick Francis, a public policy veteran, as vice president of federal affairs.

Francis will lead the alliance's federal affairs team, which includes Senior Director John Ohly and Director Jared Eichhorn — both of whom have been with the group since it was formed in January. He will begin the new position at the start of 2021, the auto lobbying group said Wednesday.

"Given the rapid pace of innovation, it is more important than ever for federal policies, rules and guidelines to align and offer clear safety, fuel and technology standards," Francis said in a statement. "These are key for the success of the industry's long-term growth, research, and development for years to come."

Francis joins the alliance from railroad giant CSX Transportation, where he was head of federal affairs. He also served as director and assistant vice president of federal affairs for the company.

"Garrick's experience and strong relationships in Washington and the transportation sector will be a valuable asset to our advocacy and education efforts throughout the policy environment," CEO John Bozzella said in the statement. "The industry welcomes his fresh perspective and leadership in telling our story during this period of rapid innovation."