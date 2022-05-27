2023 Integra to be Acura's last gasoline-powered new vehicle

While Acura speeds toward an all-electric future, it's first putting some emphasis on what will be the brand's last gasoline-powered new vehicle: the return of the Integra as a 2023 model.
That's because premium Acura needs to fill the void left by its more conservative entry-level ILX compact sedan and grab the last remaining millennial buyers who still care about driving performance.
"Positioning the Integra is really an important thing, as a true gateway to the brand, and a worthy successor of the original Integra," Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura national sales, told Automotive News.