$13.5B committed to North American EV battery plants only scratches the surface

Not included are other projects for which manufacturers have not clarified how much of their investments are earmarked for new battery plants and how much will go toward the vehicle production lines that will need the batteries.

For Ford Motor Co.'s Blue Oval City project in Tennessee, Ford and SK Innovation plan to spend a combined $5.6 billion on an EV battery plant and a new vehicle assembly plant, but they have not separated how much will go where.

Similarly, Volkswagen said last week it will spend $7.1 billion on EV development in North America, including potential battery production. But it has not specified how much of that amount will go toward erecting the expensive new battery factories that go hand in hand with EV assembly lines.

The $13.5 billion tally also does not include projects that have been reported, or even confirmed, by global battery producers but have not yet been finalized.

Those include a possible project from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. of China to select a North American site for a new $5 billion battery plant. Tesla battery supplier Panasonic is also scouting for a new North American site, and so is Envision AESC of Japan, which intends to build a plant to supply Mercedes-Benz EV production in Alabama.