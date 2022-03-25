$13.5B committed to North American EV battery plants only scratches the surface

Last week's announcement by Stellantis that it will open a $4.1 billion battery plant in Ontario is one more reminder of the new wave of investment coming to the industry. Automakers and battery companies are spending unprecedented sums of money as they begin creating North America's EV supply chain.
In just the past year, automakers and their battery suppliers have committed $13.5 billion to create EV battery plants in North America.
That's a colossal supply chain figure — but it doesn't fully capture the scale of recent investment.