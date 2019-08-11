The rich industry shows a little weariness

JOE WILSSENS
Khairallah: “It’s not that easy.”

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — In his hospitality suite overlooking the manicured Michigan bayside resort where hundreds of auto industry thought leaders gather each year to consider the future, consultant Dietmar Ostermann is reassuringly upbeat.

"U.S. GDP has been growing at between 2 and 3 percent," said Ostermann, U.S. automotive advisory leader for PwC. "That's fantastic. As long as the economy is that strong, I just don't see a million more units of vehicle sales dropping out of the picture. People are spending money. We're in good shape."

But his views are not the majority sentiment this summer. In fact, the industry is showing signs of stress cracks and fatigue — not outright crisis, but at least moments of self-doubt after a decade of bullishness.

"The risk to auto sales globally is rising," said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting at LMC Automotive. Schuster's forecast for an industry audience last week at the Center for Automotive Research's annual Management Briefing Seminars: Key regions of the world are hitting headwinds at the same time, which means that the global auto market looks dicey for the next seven years. And, he said, that will mean more pressure on industry executives to find profits in other corners of the business.

While Ostermann believes U.S. economic vitality will overcome the market worries now darkening corporate boardrooms, production planning offices and dealer showrooms, many others are identifying concerns.

Among the worries expressed here last week:

  • Weakening American new-vehicle sales are causing automakers and suppliers to throttle back factory lines and lay off workers.
  • Washington's use of punitive tariffs against China and other countries is raising the industry's blood pressure. The activity is not only inflating prices for critical items such as imported steel, it is unsettling some supply chains, sending purchasing managers looking for price cuts, causing manufacturers to ponder new sourcing solutions and turning up the heat on parts makers to find new ways to cut costs.
  • Some in the auto business are expressing concerns that the industry's new obsessions — creating electrified and self-driving vehicles, including robotaxis — are proving more difficult and expensive than imagined.

"The whole industry is rethinking their strategies and what they want to do with this," said Farid Khairallah, ZF Friedrichshafen's portfolio director for safety domain control units, speaking of "the road to autonomy."

"The perception in the industry was, a couple of years ago, that it is paved with gold," he said. "But now the industry is looking at it from a more sober, practical point of view. It's not that easy to go there."

  • The Chinese economy — a critical revenue generator for global auto companies these days — is also slowing, eliminating some of the industry's overall bullishness of the past decade.
  • Recession appears to be looming over Europe for various reasons. If so, that could erode overseas earnings for U.S. auto companies, in addition to complicating plans for hundreds of European companies that also operate in North America.

Bo Andersson, president of the European, African and North and Central American business units for Japanese wiring and electronics giant Yazaki Corp., admitted he is concerned about the European economy.

"There is a German saying, 'Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei,' which translates to 'The fat years are over,' " Andersson said. "Well, the fat years are indeed over in Europe."

Uncompetitive

Europe's troubles are not usually the immediate worries of a Chevrolet retailer in Arizona or a steel chassis part stamper in Indiana. But what Europe is dealing with may come to haunt North America, pointed out Uwe Grebe, executive vice president of global business development for German engineering firm AVL List.

Europe, as well as China, has issued tough new regulations that will force automakers to slash the amount of carbon dioxide their vehicles emit by 2030. That requirement is already playing havoc with the product plans of European vehicle producers such as Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen.

But the issue could also affect American auto companies, Grebe told the Traverse City audience. If Europe's automakers step up to a new level of environmental performance, while U.S. regulations require no such advances, it will introduce a competitive gap, with vehicles for the U.S. falling behind those designed for Europe.

"We need to take care that the U.S. industry does not fall short by focusing on local requirements," Grebe warned.

Plunging

Bearing out some of the industry's concerns last week, Continental, No. 4 on the Automotive News list of the top 100 global parts suppliers, reported that its second-quarter earnings plunged 41 percent and said it will seek deep cost cuts as a result.

Continental blamed the profit decline in particular on lower vehicle sales in China and also on its "steep investments" in pursuit of new technologies for electric and autonomous cars.

Bosch, the world's largest supplier on the Automotive News list, with $49.53 billion in worldwide parts sales to automakers in fiscal 2018, is also showing some worry. The company last month revised its forecast for global auto production to a 5 percent drop from a 3 percent decline.

As a result, Bosch said, it will no longer be able to achieve an earnings before interest and taxes margin of 7 percent.

During last week's gathering, Bosch said it is busily looking for new products and connected services.

"The reality is Bosch has transformed into an IoT company," said Paul Thomas, executive vice president of sales for Bosch in North America, referring to the Internet of Things.

"We view our business with a new perspective," Thomas said. "We no longer take a component, put it in the market and hope people buy it. We have to know what society wants."

Technology investment may have become a worry unto itself, especially if corporate profits will be declining. In recent years, an industry flush with profits has channeled tens of billions of dollars into new technologies for autonomous driving and electrification.

PwC's Ostermann estimates that the cost of that r&d has put an enormous drag on supplier earnings. On average, he said, the effort has reduced earnings before income taxes and amortization margins by 2.5 percentage points in the sector.

"Suppliers were only averaging a 7 percent margin before," Ostermann said. "Now it's only four and a half percent."

However, he said, the benefits of the resulting new technologies will likely rejuvenate the auto industry in the years ahead — in electric vehicles in particular.

During a reception at the Traverse City event, Ostermann and Yazaki's Andersson found each other in the crowd as old acquaintances.

"We agree on one thing," Ostermann said jovially as the two chatted. "We agree that 2027 will be the great turning point. That will be when EVs finally reach cost parity with internal combustion cars," he predicted.

"Yes," Andersson agreed of the upbeat forecast. "2027 will be the tipping point."

