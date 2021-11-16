Porsche Taycan goes sporty with GTS variants

LOS ANGELES — Porsche's first attempt at a battery-powered sports car has gotten off to a rollicking start since it launched on the eve of the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, the Porsche Taycan outsold the brand's flagship 911 sports car in the first nine months of the year. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Porsche delivered 7,228 Taycans through September, exceeding deliveries in all of 2020.

Now, Porsche is serving up Americans more of what they want.

The automaker introduced two sportier variants — the Taycan GTS sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo — on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show here.

The GTS sedan starts at $132,750, while the long-roof Sport Turismo version starts at $134,650. Both prices include a $1,350 shipping charge. U.S. deliveries will begin in the second quarter next year.