L.A. auto show will move to May, create spring blitz of big events

The Los Angeles International Auto Show scheduled for November will be postponed by six months because of the coronavirus, setting up a calendar packed with major U.S. auto shows next spring.

The L.A. event, which had been scheduled to run Nov. 20-29, will now take place May 21-31, 2021, according to three people familiar with the show's planning.

An announcement could come as early as this week, two of the people said.

The show's president, Terri Toennies, did not respond to four voice, text and email messages seeking comment.

A rescheduled L.A. show would pit the event between April's New York show and June's North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The quick succession would force automakers to make tough decisions on which venues get the most significant unveilings.

Barring any further postponements or cancellations, the three shows will be compressed within a three-month window instead of seven.

Public days for the next New York show are set for April 2-11, while the Detroit show is planned for June 19-26. Both shows were canceled this year because of the pandemic.

The biggest auto shows had been struggling before the onset of COVID-19 as automakers sought to rein in expenses while increasing their products' time in the media spotlight.

Some automakers have opted for stand-alone events and online vehicle reveals. Social distancing and other public health requirements brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak have eliminated many large public gatherings in the U.S., including auto shows.

As of Tuesday evening, the website for the privately-owned L.A. show, www.laautoshow.com, continued to promote the show's original November dates.