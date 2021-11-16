L.A. auto show news and updates

The Los Angeles Auto Show is getting underway with more than a dozen debuts of vehicles, concepts and variants on tap. Some pre-show activity started Tuesday evening. Here are the latest updates and news items from the show:
The 2022 Toyota bZ4X midsize EV crossover will go on sale in the spring in the U.S. as the brand's re-entry into the electric vehicle space with an estimated range of up to 250 miles, an enhanced suite of driver assistance and safety features
Porsche introduced two sportier variants of its battery powered sports car — the Taycan GTS sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo — on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Fisker hosted a “secret” pre-reveal of its Ocean EV Tuesday night. More than 100 people showed up, including the mayor of Manhattan Beach.
The Los Angeles Auto Show is back following a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and automakers will showcase more than a dozen electric vehicles, concepts and model variations.
