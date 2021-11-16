L.A. auto show news and updates

The latest product reveals and buzz from the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Los Angeles auto show unveilings
07 Acura Integra Prototype.jpg 2021 Acura Integra Prototype
2023 Subaru Solterra 2023 Subaru Solterra
Mazda CX-50 Mazda CX-50
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo Porsche Taycan GTS
Staff reports
JAMIE BUTTERS

Fisker hosted a sneak peek of its Ocean EV Tuesday ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The Los Angeles Auto Show is getting underway with more than a dozen debuts of vehicles, concepts and variants on tap. Some pre-show activity started Tuesday evening. Here are the latest updates and news items from the show:

2022 Toyota bZ4X to arrive in U.S. in spring with range of up to 250 miles
Toyota

The 2022 Toyota bZ4X midsize EV crossover will go on sale in the spring in the U.S. as the brand's re-entry into the electric vehicle space with an estimated range of up to 250 miles, an enhanced suite of driver assistance and safety features

Porsche Taycan goes sporty with GTS variants

Porsche introduced two sportier variants of its battery powered sports car — the Taycan GTS sedan and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo — on the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Fisker Ocean pre-reveal

Front view of the Fisker Ocean EV.

Fisker hosted a “secret” pre-reveal of its Ocean EV Tuesday night. More than 100 people showed up, including the mayor of Manhattan Beach.

Luxury EVs will take the stage as L.A. show returns
Subaru’s first electric vehicle, the Solterra crossover, is scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships in 2022.

The Los Angeles Auto Show is back following a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and automakers will showcase more than a dozen electric vehicles, concepts and model variations.

2022 Toyota bZ4X to arrive in U.S. in spring with range of up to 250 miles
