L.A. Auto Show may alter schedule for 2020

The Los Angeles Auto Show may change its traditional November date in 2020 if expansion plans at the city's Convention Center do not allocate enough space.

Terri Toennies, president of ANSA Productions, which owns and operates the auto show, said in a statement Wednesday to Automotive News: "At this time, the L.A. auto show is working with the L.A. Convention Center on their future expansion construction plans and will not be able to confirm future dates of the show until these plans have been shared. If the construction plans interfere with the ability to provide adequate L.A. auto show exhibit, activation and storage space to our clients, we will need to relocate the show, which would result in a change of our standard dates."

Los Angeles entertainment giant Anschutz Entertainment Group proposed a $1.2 billion expansion of the L.A. Convention Center and JW Marriott hotel to city officials in May. The plan called for adding as much as 350,000 square feet of the South Figueroa Street center, giving it more than 1.2 million square feet, including 250,000 square feet of meeting rooms, the convention center said in a statement.

The proposed construction plan also included a $500 million addition that would result in about 800,000 square feet of exhibition space, the L.A. Convention Center said.