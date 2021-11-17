Kia EV9 concept signals brand's next EV

Kia's first vehicle on a dedicated electric vehicle platform — the EV6 — is not scheduled to arrive in U.S. dealerships until early next year, but the automaker is already hinting at its next electric crossover with the EV9 concept.

The concept, bigger than the Telluride, was introduced Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

"Seen as the clearest signal yet from Kia as to what might be the next addition to its new-generation EV lineup, the concept EV9 epitomizes the brand's recent leadership in designing and developing desirable, high-tech, zero-emissions vehicles," Kia said.

Like the Hyundai Seven concept also shown Wednesday, the EV9 concept previews a coming three-row crossover with ultra-fast charging on Hyundai Motor Group's 800-volt architecture. Also like the Seven, the EV9 is targeted to achieve 300 miles of range on a full battery charge.