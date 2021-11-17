Hyundai's Seven concept previews 2024 3-row EV

Hyundai's Seven concept previews elements the brand may bring to a three-row electric crossover in 2024, with a loungelike interior, ultrafast charging and targeted range of over 300 miles.

Hyundai showed the concept Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show, stressing the design flexibility made possible by its dedicated E-GMP electric vehicle architecture.

"Seven has an aerodynamically pure silhouette instinctively divergent from a typical SUV," Hyundai said in a press release. "The low, leading edge of the hood, a single, streamlined roofline and elongated wheelbase communicate a clear break from traditional SUVs powered by internal combustion."

The future-forward design extends to the interior.

"The flat floor allows Hyundai Motor to explore an alternative to the traditional row-based seat arrangements, creating a more fluid interior layout," the company said. "The Pillarless Coach Doors offer a grand entrance to reveal a welcoming interior with a completely new dimension of space."