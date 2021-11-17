Hyundai's Seven concept previews 2024 3-row EV

Some of the Seven concept's more practical design elements are likely to make it into production when Hyundai launches the Ioniq 7.

Hyundai's Seven concept previews elements the brand may bring to a three-row electric crossover in 2024, with a loungelike interior, ultrafast charging and targeted range of over 300 miles.

Hyundai showed the concept Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show, stressing the design flexibility made possible by its dedicated E-GMP electric vehicle architecture.

"Seven has an aerodynamically pure silhouette instinctively divergent from a typical SUV," Hyundai said in a press release. "The low, leading edge of the hood, a single, streamlined roofline and elongated wheelbase communicate a clear break from traditional SUVs powered by internal combustion."

The future-forward design extends to the interior.

"The flat floor allows Hyundai Motor to explore an alternative to the traditional row-based seat arrangements, creating a more fluid interior layout," the company said. "The Pillarless Coach Doors offer a grand entrance to reveal a welcoming interior with a completely new dimension of space."

Autonomous features

The concept also suggests future autonomous driving, with the ability to hide the driver's controls and create a lounge-style interior, with swiveling chairs and a curved bench seat.

Some of the more practical design elements are likely to make it into production when Hyundai launches the Ioniq 7.

The Ioniq 7 will be the third Ioniq subbrand EV after the Ioniq 5 compact crossover this year and the Ioniq 6 midsize sedan in 2023, according to a timeline given previously by the automaker.

Hyundai hinted at features in the Seven that it's targeting for the Ioniq 7.

"In a real-world situation with a 350-kW charger, Seven is capable of charging from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 20 minutes," the company said. "The concept is also engineered to achieve a target range of over 300 miles."

The Ioniq 5 also will be at the show. It's already on sale in some markets and should find its way to U.S. dealerships in small numbers by the end of the year.

Leverage tech

Hyundai wants to leverage its EV technology to gain market share globally and in the U.S. The Hyundai Motor Group's 800-volt battery architecture is likely to have among the market's fastest charging systems.

"The Seven concept demonstrates Hyundai's creative vision and advanced technological development for our electrified mobility future," said Jose Muñoz, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "Its innovative interior space, eco-friendly powertrain and cutting-edge safety and convenience technologies reveal an exciting future for Hyundai SUV customers."

