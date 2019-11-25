To hit and miss in L.A.

Butters: Really the only thing I don't like about it is that I think they consider it an SUV and it's clearly a wagon — a tall wagon. But it's super nice. I think it's going to do really well at its price point. It's nicely packaged. It has good equipment: lane-keeping assist and smart cruise control, down to stop-and-go. A couple of the angles are a little funky to me, but it looks nice, and I think it's just clearly a winner. HIT

Vellequette: That's not a wagon. That's a compact crossover in exactly the same shape as every other compact crossover. A giant space behind the rear seat is what makes a wagon.

It's tough to find anything wrong with it, which is kind of the whole point, right? If you're Kia, and you're still building from your initial start, everything that you design that's rock solid — even if it doesn't take any huge chances — is great.

I think it's a Telluride that they left in the dryer too long — and that's a good thing, because I think the Telluride's a hit. HIT