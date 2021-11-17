Fisker Ocean offers a rotating screen and wide price range

LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most intriguing — and California-appropriate — element of the Fisker Ocean is the giant touch screen that rotates into "Hollywood mode."

The Ocean has a 17.1-inch vertically oriented screen to handle numerous functions. But when the crossover is in park — especially for killing time during a charge — a click of a button rotates the screen to a horizontal position so passengers can watch a movie or show and maximize the screen space.

"So that's a unique idea, a unique thing that we put into the car," CEO Henrik Fisker said in a briefing with reporters in advance of the Los Angeles Auto Show, where the vehicle was officially unveiled and many details were revealed.

The company staged a "secret" pre-reveal at the pier at Manhattan Beach, the L.A. suburb where Fisker is based. Henrik Fisker, a famed designer for BMW and Aston Martin, said he first sketched the new company's logo at the beach there, inspired by the sun setting on the ocean, the designer's pencil and the engineer's ruler.