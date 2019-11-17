EVs take center stage in L.A.

It's almost Thanksgiving, the frost is on the pumpkin and it's time to head to Southern California and crank up the Randy Newman.

While auto shows fall out of favor for major vehicle reveals and flashy displays, Los Angeles has held on remarkably well, continuing to attract Asian, American and European brands that can't resist its huge media market and thriving, multifaceted car culture.

This week's L.A. auto show promises the kinds of clean electric and electrified autos that California's consumers — and precious few other Americans — appreciate. But it also offers hulking SUVs and even a few sedans — go figure.

Here are the key models — global and U.S. debuts.

Audi

The German luxury brand will unveil the e-tron Sportback, a sportier version of its debut battery-electric vehicle, the e-tron crossover, with a more aggressive rear end. It will also debut the RS Q8 performance derivative of its full-size crossover.

BMW

The German performance-car maker, feeling pressure from Tesla, will debut a pair of electrified vehicles at the Los Angeles show: The BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid crossover is the first plug-in variant of BMW's best-selling model in the U.S., while the redesigned BMW 330e plug-in hybrid gets a performance and range boost when it arrives in the U.S. next spring. BMW will also hold world premieres of the M8 Gran Coupe, M2 CS and 2 series Gran Coupe.

Ford

The Blue Oval brand rolls out the much-anticipated Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.