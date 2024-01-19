Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey: How do you stack up?

Is your dealership competitive as an employer? Or could you be making more money at other stores or selling other brands in your region?\n\nAnd even if the money's good, are the hours miserable and benefits lackluster compared to what could be found elsewhere?\n\nAutomotive News and partner firm Research + Knowledge = Insights surveyed more than 1,000 franchised dealership professionals from Aug. 1 to Oct. 26, 2023, in our Dealership Salary Survey. Read details on dealership pay and benefits for both supervisors and employees. Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey: 2023 average pay was $200K, but with 50-hour workweekSun, Jan 21, 12:30 amU.S. auto retail employees expected to earn more than $200,000 in wages, commissions and bonuses on average in 2023, according to the Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey, nearly three times higher than what the average American made in 2022. But that big money came with a workweek in excess of 50 hours, the study found.Full storyAuto retail professionals make great money â€” but men make an average of $74,300 moreSun, Jan 21, 12:28 amAuto retail employees make more money than the average U.S. worker, with the average male employee at a franchised dealership expecting to make three times as much in 2023, Automotive News found. The average woman in the industry predicted their earnings at double the national average.Full storyPay, flexibility, career growth keys to auto retail retentionSun, Jan 21, 12:26 amPay and work schedules hold two keys to retaining auto retail employees, according to the Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey and an industry employment expert.Full storyAutomotive News Dealership Compensation CalculatorSun, Jan 21, 12:24 amSee how your pay stacks up against the expected 2023 incomes of other U.S. auto retail employees and managers.Full story2024 Automotive News Dealership Salary Survey highlightsSun, Jan 21, 12:22 amThe average employee surveyed predicted their 2023 income would surpass $200,000.Full storyAnnual salary by auto retail manager and nonmanagerSun, Jan 21, 12:21 amBoth dealership managers and nonmanagers expected to make 6 figures in 2023.Full storyAnnual salary by auto dealership departmentsSun, Jan 21, 12:20 amCommission-reliant auto retail variable operations professionals expected to make significantly less in 2023 compared with 2022.Full storyAnnual salary by genderSun, Jan 21, 12:19 amFemale dealership employees expected to make significantly less on average than their male counterparts.Full storyAnnual salary by educationSun, Jan 21, 12:18 amA high school graduate can make a 6-figure annual income in auto retail.Full storyAnnual salary by dealerships owned by public companies vs. privately owned storesSun, Jan 21, 12:17 amEmployees at publicly traded dealership groups expected to make less on average in 2023 than peers working for privately held auto retailers.Full storyAnnual salary by auto retail positionsSun, Jan 21, 12:16 amHere's a detailed look at what employees expected to earn in 2023 in various jobs.Full storyAnnual salary by U.S. regionSun, Jan 21, 12:15 amDealerships and groups in the western U.S. on average paid better than those in other parts of the country, while personnel reported spending the most time on the job in the South.Full storyAnnual salary by ageSun, Jan 21, 12:13 amMillennials expected to make more than $200,000 on average working in the auto retail industry last year.Full storyAnnual salary by number of hours workedSun, Jan 21, 12:13 amAuto dealership professionals who reported putting in more time each week and relying on commissions also earned more on average than other colleagues.Full story