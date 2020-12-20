‘Serious' reforms, dialogue spare UAW from government takeover

Since the days of Walter Reuther, the UAW's so-called administrative caucus has usually nominated the winning executive board slate every four years. Other challengers are free to run but usually receive little backing from member-elected delegates.

Investigators identified tens of thousands of dollars in union money that Jones and other officials spent on cigars, champagne, golf clubs and luxury townhouse rentals to curry favor with the outgoing leaders who had the power to choose their successors.

As part of the settlement, the UAW has agreed to hold a secret-ballot referendum, overseen by the independent monitor and the U.S. Labor Department, on whether to implement a one-member, one-vote system. Gamble said the details were being finalized but if members approve, it would likely be implemented by the next UAW convention in 2022, when he will be too old to run again under union rules and plans to retire.

Darin Gilley, financial secretary at Local 2250, which represents workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo., is confident that UAW members will approve the switch to a one-member, one-vote system.

"It's not a panacea. It doesn't solve all ills, but I think it's going to make upper leadership more accountable," he said. "I think our members will feel like they have a bigger say in how things are done."

Malik Ferguson, a machine operator at a GM powertrain plant in Romulus, Mich., said the potential change is "showing us that the leadership is willing to do what they have to do to give people faith that they're trying to fix the system."

He said a more democratic process would definitely be an improvement.

"We really don't know what these people will do, but at least we have say in how we put them there," Ferguson said. And if necessary, "we can turn around and take them right back out next term."

Maintain influence

The union will be subject to monitoring for the next six years, although that time frame could be shortened or extended depending on need. The monitor, who hasn't yet been chosen, will be able to exercise disciplinary power over the union, can investigate potential corruption and can seek discipline against officers before a UAW trial committee or independent adjudications officer.

Gamble said it was vital that the union retain some control over its own governance. The UAW feared having to repeat the experience of the Teamsters union, which was under federal oversight from 1989 until the start of this year.

"Any time a union gets taken over, the power of the members and the ability to have influence dwindles," Gamble said.

He said he is proud that the union was able to maintain its influence throughout the probe while negotiating "three great contracts" with the Detroit 3 in fall 2019, helping to elect Joe Biden as president and lobbying legislators.

"Our union is very lucky," Gamble said. "This thing could have gone another way ... in a very bad direction, and probably rightfully so, given what was going on before we started the new administration in November 2019."

After Jones abruptly quit, Gamble swiftly enacted reforms. He hired an independent ethics officer, increased monetary controls and banned contributions to charities run by UAW officials, a practice the feds found to be corrupt.

The union also sold a cottage in northern Michigan that it built for Jones' predecessor, Dennis Williams, partly with nonunion labor, and had Williams pay back more than $50,000 in travel expenses deemed inappropriate. Williams is the person most recently charged in the scandal; he pleaded guilty in September and faces up to five years in prison, as does Jones.

Gamble said the union has "proactively weeded out" officials who have abused their positions, including some who have not been criminally prosecuted. He declined to provide details.

"I have no political agenda; I'm looking to retire in the near future," Gamble said. "My only agenda and my only goal is to save the union that I love."

Before they became admitted criminals, Jones and Williams implemented their own reforms — Jones called his plan a "clean slate agenda" — but the plans were mostly vague promises that went nowhere.

Mike Herron, who retired last year as shop chairman at Local 1853, which covers GM's assembly plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., said the years of abuse and corruption have led to a "trust deficit" among UAW members. Still, he believes Gamble's efforts are sincere.

"Rory Gamble came out and faced reality," he said. "And I think that he tried to negotiate the best possible solution to the problem at hand."