Possible case for federal takeover of UAW gets push

"It's not the people working the jobs; it's the leadership," Schneider said last week. "That is a real indicator there's a larger problem here, and that's why we haven't taken government oversight off the table. That could be appropriate when you have a situation where it's embedded, systemic, long-term corruption."

Schneider pointed to the Teamsters, which spent more than two decades in federal receivership under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. That "could possibly be a good model here," he said.

Those not-so-subtle indications of what the government is planning come after efforts by Jones' successor, Rory Gamble, to clean up the union from within.

Gamble has enacted numerous reforms, including hiring an independent ethics officer, ending promotional item purchases with joint program funds and putting a northern Michigan cabin built for former President Dennis Williams up for sale.

The UAW also dissolved Region 5, which was at the center of the corruption scandal for years under the leadership of Jones and Vance Pearson, who has pleaded guilty to embezzlement and awaits sentencing.

Still, Schneider said more could be done. "We have to talk about real reforms, genuine reforms," he said.

In a statement, the union said: "All UAW members including the UAW leadership are and should be angry about the charges of former UAW member Gary Jones and his alleged actions. This is a violation of trust, a violation of the sacred management of union dues, and goes against everything we believe in as a union. Jones and all who betrayed the trust of our union should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, with no exceptions."