Nissan plots civil case for Ghosn's millions

REUTERS
“The whole thing doesn’t make sense,” Ghosn said during a press conference in Lebanon earlier this month.

TOKYO — Now that Carlos Ghosn has ducked his criminal trial in Japan by fleeing the country, Nissan Motor Co. wants to ramp up civil action against the ousted chairman, seeking damages that the company says he incurred through a list of alleged abuses, from fraudulent compensation to a sweetheart deal for his sister.

The claims against Ghosn could run into the tens of millions of dollars, one person familiar with the plan said.

The automaker submitted a detailed report of his alleged misconduct this month to the Tokyo Stock Exchange, claiming that his purported misappropriation runs in excess of $40 million.

"Now we are getting serious about the civil side," one person familiar with the push said.

Nissan has dangled the threat of civil suits against Ghosn since shortly after his November 2018 arrest for alleged financial misconduct during his time at the helm of Japan's No. 2 carmaker.

But Nissan's board is now prioritizing the idea following Ghosn's stunning year-end escape from Japan to Lebanon, where he now lives beyond the reach of Japan's criminal justice system.

Some strategists inside Nissan had wanted his criminal trial to wrap up first in part to help tease out new evidence to help in later civil actions, one person said.

Ghosn's criminal trial was expected to begin as early as this spring. But because Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan, it is now unlikely Ghosn will ever return to sit in a Tokyo courtroom.

Counterattack

The campaign to bring civil action against Ghosn comes as Ghosn's own legal team pledges massive countermeasures against the parties that accused him of crimes and stripped him of his corporate positions.

The prospect of countersuits portends years of drawn-out legal wrangling.

That battle is already beginning in the Netherlands. Ghosn filed a $17.8 million lawsuit last year in a Dutch court against Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

In that pending case, Ghosn accuses the two affiliated automakers of improperly firing him from their Netherlands-based joint venture, Nissan-Mitsubishi BV.

After Ghosn jumped bail, Nissan said it would keep chasing the former chairman and CEO.

In a statement, the company said it will "continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan."

Nissan's new filing to the Tokyo Stock Exchange details its list of grievances, based on an internal investigation that involved 10,000 hours of financial analysis, the review of 245,000 documents and interviews with more than 70 people.

The investigation's final report includes many accusations that are separate from the four criminal indictments leveled by Japanese prosecutors and not addressed by those official criminal charges.

The automaker's allegation of misappropriation is one of the separate issues and an area for which Nissan plans to seek compensation, said the person with knowledge of the company's plan.

"The board is asking that these legal actions be put in place as soon as possible," one person familiar with the thinking said. "This list is long, and the actions will be launched one by one."

Related Article
Accused American Nissan exec could beat charge
In the report

Nissan's tally exceeds $40 million in alleged misappropriations. Among the report's accusations:

  • Ghosn inappropriately channeled $22 million into purchasing and renovating residences in Rio de Janeiro and Beirut by diverting money from a subsidiary meant to fund startups.
  • Nissan paid more than $750,000 in phony advisory fees to Ghosn's elder sister with "no evidence of deliverables" in return.
  • Ghosn incurred $4.4 million in extra costs to Nissan by using the corporate jet and charter jet program on private trips for himself and family members.
  • Ghosn inappropriately received about ¥140 million ($1.27 million) in excess compensation through a stock-linked executive incentive program rejiggered to deliver a bigger payout.
  • Renault-Nissan BV, another Netherlands-based joint venture, spent €3.9 million ($4.8 million) on personal expenses for Ghosn that were unrelated to business, including a party at the Palace of Versailles, entertaining guests at the Carnival in Rio de Janeiro and the Cannes Film Festival, unrelated attorney fees to a law firm in Lebanon and gifts purchased at Cartier in Paris.

  • Ghosn reaped about €7.82 million in improper compensation from NMBV, the Nissan-Mitsubishi joint venture subsidiary, by authorizing large payouts to himself.
Ghosn's side

Nissan could launch its legal onslaught as early as April, said a person familiar with the thinking.

"It will begin soon," the person said. "We've already had lots of discussions with lawyers. It may be difficult to get money from Ghosn, but we will carry on against him, and not only in Japan."

Ghosn denies all the criminal charges, and he rebuts the separate allegations of misused funds, saying such outlays were legitimate business expenses approved through proper channels.

At Ghosn's bombshell press conference in Beirut this month, his first face-the-media event since being arrested, he dismissed the accusations of improper spending as a smear campaign and defended himself by saying Nissan never gave him a chance to explain the outlays.

He said the housing deals, for example, were approved by senior Nissan executives and were part of a contract that allowed him to buy back the properties at book value.

The payments to his sister, he said, were for her work with the local chamber of commerce in selecting a site for a Nissan plant in Rio de Janiero. That deal also had the approval of Hiroto Saikawa, one of Ghosn's top lieutenants and later the CEO of Nissan, Ghosn claimed.

"The whole thing doesn't make sense," Ghosn said during his Lebanon appearance.

Ghosn's defense team also condemns Nissan's internal investigation as incomplete and rife with conflicts of interest. He notes that Nissan did not interview him as part of the probe. Nissan claims doing so would have been inappropriate, since he was a defendant in a criminal trial involving the company, and because company investigators could not expect his sincere cooperation in such questioning.

Ghosn's team also claims that Nissan's longtime outside legal counsel, Latham & Watkins, aided in the probe even though it provided legal advice on the very issues under investigation.

"Nissan's investigation was biased, lacked integrity and independence, and was designed and executed for the predetermined purpose of taking out Carlos Ghosn," his representatives said in a statement. "These acts don't serve the truth, nor are they in line with the company's interests."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-27-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters