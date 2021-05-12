Judge approves lawyer Neil Barofsky as UAW monitor

DETROIT — U.S. District Judge David Lawson appointed lawyer Neil Barofsky on Wednesday as an independent monitor to oversee the UAW as part of its six-year corruption case settlement with the federal government.
In a motion approving the government's request to appoint Barofsky, which was supported by the UAW, Lawson wrote that the court "finds that Neil Barofsky is qualified to serve in the role of Monitor, has sufficient knowledge and experience to do so effectively, and is free from any apparent conflict of interest."
Barofsky, a partner at law firm Jenner & Block, previously was appointed to oversee Credit Suisse Securities and Credit Suisse AG following billion-dollar settlements, prosecutors said. He also was an attorney in the Southern District of New York and was appointed inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program instituted by the U.S. Treasury after the Great Recession.