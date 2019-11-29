GM lawsuit could mean major liabilities for FCA

DETROIT — Beyond seeking billions of dollars in damages, General Motors' unprecedented racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles aims to clean up the entire union-management negotiating process for the auto industry and, in reality, all of corporate America.

"This lawsuit seeks a level and honest playing field for all stakeholders in the U.S. auto industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, the UAW and employees critical to making this industry a worldwide success," the Nov. 20 lawsuit says.

But in the process, GM promises to drag FCA and the UAW through more than a decade's worth of corruption and conspiracies linked directly to the late FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne and former UAW President Dennis Williams.

This case creates massive potential liabilities for FCA, and perhaps the UAW, if it gets momentum in court. It also could yield reputational and additional legal liabilities for everyone involved. Damages awarded in civil rackeetering cases are multiplied by three.

In the 95 pages of GM v. FCA, the vast majority of evidence is public record from company disclosures, plea agreements, indictments and verifiable sources. These are basically indisputable pieces of evidence regardless of the fact that Marchionne is deceased, as is one of the ringleaders on the UAW side of the scandal, General Holiefield.

The complaint devotes several pages to documenting and quantifying specific ways FCA won secret labor concessions that GM says it was refused.