Ghosn's SEC settlement a taste of fight still to come

TOKYO — Secret contracts, backdated letters, creative accounting, financial red herrings — those are just some of the allegations outlined in the fraud complaint that Carlos Ghosn settled for $1 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

The American complaint offers the most detailed narrative yet of how the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman allegedly orchestrated the financial misconduct that led to his stunning arrest in Japan last November.

Ghosn: Stakes higher in Japan

It also previews what Japanese prosecutors will likely argue when Ghosn fights his bigger legal battle in court here next year.

The SEC painted a picture of a high-flying executive so concerned about a potential public backlash against his handsome compensation package that he and others at Nissan took extraordinary measures to hide some $140 million in future payouts over nearly a decade.

In his settlement with U.S. authorities last week, the 65-year-old Ghosn agreed to pay a $1 million civil penalty without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations or findings.

Greg Kelly, the former Nissan director who allegedly conspired with Ghosn, agreed to a $100,000 penalty in a similar settlement. At the same time, Nissan as a corporate entity agreed to pay $15 million. Kelly and Nissan also settled without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations.

Ghosn's attorneys say the settlement clears away the U.S. cloud so Ghosn can concentrate on battling charges in Japan. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing in his Japan case, as does Kelly.

"This civil settlement explicitly confirms that Mr. Ghosn can continue to deny and fight against the alleged facts and the legal arguments the prosecutors have leveled against him," said Junichiro Hironaka, one of Ghosn's defense lawyers in Japan. "As long as his right to defense is fully guaranteed and a fair trial held, we are certain he will be acquitted of all changes."

In Japan, the stakes are arguably much higher for Ghosn. The fallen auto titan faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to ¥150 million ($1.4 million) if convicted on all counts.

Japanese prosecutors have been tight-lipped about their plan of attack. Public documents here offer only a broad-brush picture of the allegations. However, the SEC's complaint drew on the assistance of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and likely mirrors many of its findings.

Chief among the SEC's findings was that Ghosn, Kelly and others at the carmaker concealed more than $90 million in deferred compensation to Ghosn from public disclosure. The SEC also found that they took steps to boost Ghosn's retirement package by more than $50 million.

That $140 million was never paid to Ghosn, but the SEC said the problem was what it called an attempt to hide it.

"Investors are entitled to know how, and how much, a company compensates its top executives. Ghosn and Kelly went to great lengths to conceal this information from investors and the market," said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

The trigger

According to the SEC, a 2010 rule change by the Japan Financial Services Agency is what started the alleged misconduct. That change required companies to disclose the total compensation of an individual officer or director when the amount was ¥100 million ($930,000) or more.

Companies previously were required only to give an aggregate compensation figure of all directors — meaning that Ghosn's individual compensation was not publicly available.

"Ghosn became concerned about criticism that might result in the Japanese and French media if Ghosn's total compensation became publicly known," the SEC document said.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010, Ghosn's annual compensation totaled about $15 million, according to the SEC. It climbed to $22 million in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Ghosn, Kelly and others pursued multiple avenues for hiding part of the pay from view, the SEC alleged. In one of them, more than half of the annual compensation due to Ghosn was not reported in Nissan's securities disclosures. The SEC claimed about $94 million in compensation was concealed this way.

The pipeline

Nissan and Ghosn's next move, according to the SEC narrative, was finding a way to pay out that undisclosed compensation.

They considered funneling the money to Ghosn through various Nissan-related entities, such as the Renault-Nissan BV, a joint venture between Renault and Nissan. But this was rejected because it would trigger disclosure requirements.

Instead, they settled on a plan to pay some of the money as "consultation fees," the SEC said. That prompted a series of secret contracts signed by Ghosn that agreed to disburse remuneration after Ghosn's retirement, the agency said.

In 2013, Ghosn and his subordinates found another means to pay the executive, using the company's long-term incentive plan.

But Ghosn hadn't been enrolled in the plan before. To do that, the participants backdated award letters that would allow Ghosn to reap an amount equal to his unclaimed compensation for the four previous fiscal years, according to the SEC.

Meanwhile, Ghosn and Kelly were also trying to inflate Ghosn's pension allowance by more than $50 million. The SEC alleged that they backdated retirement award letters for Ghosn that used a different calculation for arriving at a higher retirement allowance.

To enter the pension increase into Nissan's accounting system, they falsely claimed that the increase resulted from a mistake in the Nissan Secretariat's office, the SEC said. They also tried to camouflage the increase as going to multiple people, when it went almost entirely to Ghosn.

"As a result of the above misconduct by Ghosn and Kelly, Nissan's annual securities reports for fiscal years 2009-2017 contained materially false and misleading information," the SEC concluded.

Ghosn now faces a long legal battle in Japan, likely over many of the same issues.

Naoto Okamura contributed to this report.

