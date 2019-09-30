Ghosn's SEC settlement a taste of fight still to come

It also previews what Japanese prosecutors will likely argue when Ghosn fights his bigger legal battle in court here next year.

The SEC painted a picture of a high-flying executive so concerned about a potential public backlash against his handsome compensation package that he and others at Nissan took extraordinary measures to hide some $140 million in future payouts over nearly a decade.

In his settlement with U.S. authorities last week, the 65-year-old Ghosn agreed to pay a $1 million civil penalty without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations or findings.

Greg Kelly, the former Nissan director who allegedly conspired with Ghosn, agreed to a $100,000 penalty in a similar settlement. At the same time, Nissan as a corporate entity agreed to pay $15 million. Kelly and Nissan also settled without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations.

Ghosn's attorneys say the settlement clears away the U.S. cloud so Ghosn can concentrate on battling charges in Japan. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing in his Japan case, as does Kelly.

"This civil settlement explicitly confirms that Mr. Ghosn can continue to deny and fight against the alleged facts and the legal arguments the prosecutors have leveled against him," said Junichiro Hironaka, one of Ghosn's defense lawyers in Japan. "As long as his right to defense is fully guaranteed and a fair trial held, we are certain he will be acquitted of all changes."

In Japan, the stakes are arguably much higher for Ghosn. The fallen auto titan faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to ¥150 million ($1.4 million) if convicted on all counts.

Japanese prosecutors have been tight-lipped about their plan of attack. Public documents here offer only a broad-brush picture of the allegations. However, the SEC's complaint drew on the assistance of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office and likely mirrors many of its findings.

Chief among the SEC's findings was that Ghosn, Kelly and others at the carmaker concealed more than $90 million in deferred compensation to Ghosn from public disclosure. The SEC also found that they took steps to boost Ghosn's retirement package by more than $50 million.

That $140 million was never paid to Ghosn, but the SEC said the problem was what it called an attempt to hide it.

"Investors are entitled to know how, and how much, a company compensates its top executives. Ghosn and Kelly went to great lengths to conceal this information from investors and the market," said Stephanie Avakian, co-director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.