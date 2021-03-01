Ghosn’s accused rescuers sent to Japan

Two Americans accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. executive Carlos Ghosn out of Tokyo have been transferred by the American authorities to Japanese custody after losing a months-long extradition fight to remain in the U.S.
Michael Taylor and his son Peter were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday morning, according to another son, Rudy Taylor.
The Taylors face a possible prison sentence of three years on charges they engineered the audacious December 2019 escape in which Ghosn hid inside a black box that was loaded onto a charter jet. The auto executive remains a fugitive.
For months, the Taylors battled extradition in court, arguing the allegations against them did not constitute a crime under Japan’s penal code and that conditions in the country’s prisons amounted to torture. They also hired lobbyists in Washington to press their case with the Trump administration.