Ford suits show ‘fine line' in patent cases

Hau Thai-Tang during a 2018 presentation to Ford employees: “Benchmark and copy with pride.”

In 1993, on an otherwise drama-free June day in America's heartland, Ford Motor Co.'s future product development and purchasing boss, Hau Thai-Tang, faced a crisis.

He was embedded with the Newman/Haas racing team throughout the IndyCar season and was preparing for a race at Milwaukee Mile in Wisconsin. It was the team's de facto home track, and Newman/Haas expected an easy victory.

But during practice, another driver consistently outperformed the team's stars. Initially flummoxed, Thai-Tang's group eventually discovered the rival car had been outfitted with a part near the front wheels that made it faster by pushing away turbulent air.

Thai-Tang: Watch the competition.

Under immense pressure, Thai-Tang and his team quickly mocked up designs for a similar device, faxed them to the team factory outside Chicago, and had the part built, overnighted and bolted onto the car in time for qualifying the next day. Although the rival team secured the pole position, Newman/Haas won the race.

"These guys are obsessed about understanding the competition," Thai-Tang recalled to Ford employees during a 2018 presentation. "They copy with pride; there's no hubris there. If they think somebody else has a better idea, it doesn't last for very long."

That idea — "copy with pride" — may be common in a competitive marketplace. If a rival beats you to market with a useful technology or feature, the thinking goes, it's often easier to swallow your pride and adapt something similar rather than spend millions of dollars to essentially reinvent the wheel.

Greg Reilly, an assistant professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology's Chicago-Kent College of Law, said the U.S. patent system encourages engineers and others to "design around" inventions to improve upon them.

Fraught with risk

But that comes with tremendous legal risk. It's not hard for an effort to "design around" or "copy with pride" to devolve into illegally stealing trade secrets or intellectual property.

"It's an incredibly fine line," Reilly told Automotive News. "You can be infringing on a patent without even knowing."

Some high-profile lawsuits against Ford illustrate the difficulties automakers face when navigating those thorny issues, especially as vehicles increasingly rely on complex software and technology.

Versata took its gripes against Ford public during a press conference in which the company's lawyer, Lanny Davis, spoke near a cutout of Henry Ford and a faux brick wall with a hole in it.

Versata Software Inc., a Texas software developer, sued Ford in 2015, claiming the automaker illegally developed a copycat program of what it used to pay Versata to supply. While such lawsuits are not uncommon, the case continues to dog Ford four years later. Versata has spent tens of millions of dollars pursuing the case, hiring high-profile lawyer Lanny Davis — who was a special counsel to former President Bill Clinton and who represented President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen — and Bo Dietl, a New York private detective and former Arby's pitchman. The case is expected to go to trial in November.

This year, three Massachusetts Institute of Technology professors sued the automaker claiming Ford stole their patented dual port- and direct-injection technology to use on the country's top-selling vehicle line, the F series.

Hollywood turned one dispute with Ford into a 2008 film, Flash of Genius, that chronicles the company's protracted legal battle with inventor Robert Kearns during the 1970s and 1980s.

The 2008 movie “Flash of Genius” dramatizes Ford’s legal fight with inventor Robert Kearns.

Kearns ultimately won his case against Ford, which was found to have infringed upon his patent for an intermittent windshield- wiper mechanism.

"As a general matter, for a company that is developing new technology to know what's out there and know whether they're violating patent rights is a difficult question," Reilly said. "There's some real tough situations."

Ford declined to comment for this story.

Versata case

Versata and its attorneys argue that the company's case is cut and dried.

It centers around proprietary software, known as Automotive Configuration Manager, that Ford had licensed from Versata to help identify incompatible parts in millions of possible vehicle configurations. Versata accuses Ford of having workers with firsthand knowledge about the Versata product copy it so the automaker could stop paying for it. Versata says Ford even used identical terms and phrases from Versata's manual for the Automotive Configuration Manager software.

Ford, soon after the lawsuit was filed, claimed it began developing replacement software in 2010 and that the technology is different from Versata's. "Ford's invention approaches vehicle configuration very differently, and more efficiently, than" Versata's technology, Ford said in a filing.

Versata is seeking at least $180 million in past damages, and it wants Ford to remove the software, which could potentially affect its manufacturing operations.

Versata, from the outset, has taken its complaints public. Its lawyers held a 2015 press conference with an elaborate display of a cutout of Henry Ford standing by a faux brick wall with a large hole in it, representing the internal divide that Versata says Ford breached by having people with knowledge of Versata's software develop the in-house replacement.

Dietl: Seeking evidence of theft

Dietl became involved when Versata hired his investigative firm to find evidence of theft. Ford has accused Dietl's firm of harassing witnesses, a charge he denies. Dietl subsequently took out full-page ads calling on executive Elena Ford, who Dietl says is on a committee that oversees the automaker's software and technology use, to apologize.

"We're going to use whatever resources we need to for justice," said a senior Versata executive who asked not to be named because of the ongoing litigation.

MIT professors

Most intellectual-property disputes, Reilly said, can be difficult to litigate because they involve a lot of he said, she said.

Many cases stem from efforts by an inventor or startup to persuade a large company to adopt a technology. The company may decline the technology but soon brings something similar to market.

That's the situation described in a January lawsuit against Ford by three MIT professors. They claim the automaker stole technologies used in its popular EcoBoost engines.

The suit, filed in federal court in Delaware, says the professors transferred ownership of their creations to MIT, which then granted exclusive patent-licensing rights to a small company the three founded, Ethanol Boosting Systems. EBS offered to license patents for the enhancements to Ford in 2014, but the automaker declined.

The suit alleges that Ford's counsel for global engine intellectual property "indicated that Ford had no plans that he knew of to use that technology in its vehicles." But, the professors argue, Ford has since applied their technology to a number of vehicles, including the F-150 and Mustang. Attorneys representing each side in the case did not respond to requests for comment.

