Ford suits show ‘fine line' in patent cases

Under immense pressure, Thai-Tang and his team quickly mocked up designs for a similar device, faxed them to the team factory outside Chicago, and had the part built, overnighted and bolted onto the car in time for qualifying the next day. Although the rival team secured the pole position, Newman/Haas won the race.

"These guys are obsessed about understanding the competition," Thai-Tang recalled to Ford employees during a 2018 presentation. "They copy with pride; there's no hubris there. If they think somebody else has a better idea, it doesn't last for very long."

That idea — "copy with pride" — may be common in a competitive marketplace. If a rival beats you to market with a useful technology or feature, the thinking goes, it's often easier to swallow your pride and adapt something similar rather than spend millions of dollars to essentially reinvent the wheel.

Greg Reilly, an assistant professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology's Chicago-Kent College of Law, said the U.S. patent system encourages engineers and others to "design around" inventions to improve upon them.