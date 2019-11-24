A difficult time for FCA — before GM's suit

DETROIT — UAW members at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will have to wade through a sea of controversy when voting on a new contract.

Blockbuster developments keep popping up as the automaker, embroiled in scandals while looking to set itself up for the future with a merger, tries to finalize a deal with the union. The potential tie-up with PSA Group and an ongoing corruption probe into the UAW already were casting large shadows over negotiations.

Then General Motors delivered another shock last week with its racketeering suit against FCA and three former executives. The timing stirs up more uncertainty at an inconvenient moment for FCA.

FCA views the timing of the lawsuit as a way to disrupt its contract talks and the PSA merger. In light of the controversy, the company says the merger talks are progressing smoothly. A person closely involved with the talks told Automotive News there's "good chemistry between the teams."

Art Schwartz, president of Labor and Economics Associates in Ann Arbor, Mich., said if he were in the shoes of FCA bargainers right now who have various controversies swirling, he'd simply do his job.

"They know that this is a pattern industry. They probably have some stuff they'd prefer not to be in the pattern, so they're going to be pushing for that," Schwartz said. He still thinks they're "going to go ahead and execute their game plan."